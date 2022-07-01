Warriors Title Reportedly Had Impact On Kevin Durant's Trade Request

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors after the 2019 season, he had one goal in mind: to win a title on his own.

Teaming up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden not only proved to be a disaster; it wasn't a one-man job either. And in the end, the Nets never got past the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Warriors, meanwhile, went from one of the worst teams in the league last season to champions this year. Word on the street is Golden State's playoff run played an impact in Durant's trade request.

The veteran superstar is reportedly still on a mission to prove he can win a title without the Warriors.

"Watching the Warriors win the championship played a role in Durant’s desire to leave Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s 'Get Up.' It contributed to the narrative that Durant can’t win on his own and that he’s trapped in a dysfunctional situation with the Nets," said Arthur Hill of Hoops Rumors. "Durant reportedly asked for “a change of scenery” when he met with ownership on Thursday."

This isn't all too surprising. Durant wants to prove he can win a title without the Warriors.

Now the question is where will the veteran superstar end up? Phoenix and Miami are likely landing spots, but make no mistake - every team in the NBA will be calling Brooklyn if they haven't already.

Durant wants to go where he can win a title.