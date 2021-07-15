Basketball World Reacts To The Bradley Beal News

One week before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, it looks like the USA men’s basketball team will need a replacement for Bradley Beal.

Beal has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and as a result, is expected to miss the trip to Japan. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, USA basketball is working on a replacement for the Washington Wizards star.

Beal has been a key contributor for Team USA in its three exhibition games in Las Vegas. He’s coming off a 17-point performance in a win over Argentina on Tuesday, and won’t be easily replaced on the roster.

The reaction to the news around the basketball world has focused largely on who should or will take Beal’s place.

Three members of the USA Select Team–Darius Garland, Saddiq Bey and Keldon Johnson–have been participating in exhibition games with Team USA this week. One of them could easily get the nod to take Beal’s place.

Whoever gets to go, this is not what USA basketball wanted to worry about with the Olympics and a shot at a fourth-straight gold medal right around the corner.