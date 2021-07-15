The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointerWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointer to send the game into overtime against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One week before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, it looks like the USA men’s basketball team will need a replacement for Bradley Beal.

Beal has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and as a result, is expected to miss the trip to Japan. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, USA basketball is working on a replacement for the Washington Wizards star.

Beal has been a key contributor for Team USA in its three exhibition games in Las Vegas. He’s coming off a 17-point performance in a win over Argentina on Tuesday, and won’t be easily replaced on the roster.

The reaction to the news around the basketball world has focused largely on who should or will take Beal’s place.

Three members of the USA Select Team–Darius Garland, Saddiq Bey and Keldon Johnson–have been participating in exhibition games with Team USA this week. One of them could easily get the nod to take Beal’s place.

Whoever gets to go, this is not what USA basketball wanted to worry about with the Olympics and a shot at a fourth-straight gold medal right around the corner.


