Report: NBA Team Blamed Celtics For Major Outbreak Earlier This Year

The Washington Wizards experienced one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks early in this abbreviated NBA season, with seven positive tests over a four-day period in mid-January. Per a new report, the franchise pointed the finger at another team that dealt with the coronavirus this season: the Boston Celtics.

The Wizards lost to the Celtics 116-107 in Boston on Jan. 8. They hosted the Miami Heat the next day, and the Phoenix Suns two days after that. In the following days, they experienced the rolling outbreak.

Between Jan. 13 and 22, the team had six straight games postponed. Per NBA insider Chris Mannix, the Wizards believe the Celics did not take COVID-19 seriously, and helped contribute to the issues they faced.

“The Celtics were among the teams that I know of that didn’t take Covid seriously,” Mannix said, via WEEI. “They continued to go out on the road, and would find ways to skirt the rules at times when they were traveling. They didn’t take these protocols seriously — not as seriously as some other teams did.

“Washington, when they had all of their Covid issues back in January and early February, they blamed Boston. They complained to the league that the Celtics, because of what they had heard about players going out in Florida I believe it was, they believed they contracted their issues through the Celtics.”

Given how the Celtics’ season—and offseason—turned out, it is interesting to note that other teams were not happy with the team’s conduct around COVID-19.

Danny Ainge abruptly resigned from his team executive position, and Brad Stevens is set to replace him as general manager, leaving his job as head coach. The team made the playoffs as the seven-seed in the East, falling short of expectations this year, and were bounced in the first round in five games by the Brooklyn Nets.

