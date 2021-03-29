5 Teams Reportedly Preparing To Go After Bradley Beal

The NBA trade deadline came and went last week, and Bradley Beal remains a member of the Washington Wizards.

But will that still be the case this summer?

Beal, a three-time All-Star, is locked into the Wizards through the 2021-22 season. He then has a player option for the 2022-23 season at $37 million. Beal has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in D.C., though eventually the Wizards are going to have to win, and that hasn’t happened yet.

The Wizards made a big trade before the season, shipping John Wall to Houston for Russell Westbrook. The trade hasn’t done much to improve Washington’s playoff chances, though. The Wizards are currently 16-28 on the season, three games back of the No. 10 seed.

Many around the NBA seem to believe that Beal could become available in a trade this summer. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that five teams are expected to make a run at the Wizards star.

There’s still a real chance Beal stays in Washington for years to come, but as the Wizards rack up losses, teams like the Heat are waiting to pounce. In addition to Miami, multiple league sources say the Celtics, Knicks, and Pelicans are among the teams with interest in pursuing a deal for Beal. One league source told me the sleeper team to watch in a Beal bidding war is the Raptors. This source said Toronto president Masai Ujiri was reluctant to deal Lowry because he believes the team can contend again as soon as next season. At that point, the Raptors will likely be back in a normal rhythm and playing in Canada after spending all of this season in Tampa.

The Heat have been the team mentioned the most for Beal, thanks in part to Miami fans constantly tweeting about it.

Whoever attempts to trade for Beal will need to be armed with young talent and draft picks, because it will likely take a big package to land him.