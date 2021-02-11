Bradley Beal’s Agent Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

Although Bradley Beal continues to find his name in a vicious cycle of trade rumors, the NBA star seems determined to remain with the team that drafted him. Throughout the Washington Wizards early season struggles, he has affirmed his commitment to pulling the organization through the rut and, ideally, to greener pastures.

Beal, now 27 and in his ninth year in the NBA, has exploded through his first 21 games of the 2020-21 campaign. He’s averaging a league-leading 32.8 points per game on 46.8 percent from the floor and has dragged the Wizards through the first quarter of the season.

However, Beal realized quickly that similar to last year, one player can’t be everywhere on the court at once. With an ailing Russell Westbrook and a severe COVID-19 outbreak, Washington has rarely been at full strength. Combined with a lackadaisical defensive effort, the Wizards have stumbled along to a 6-16 record.

Nevertheless, Beal doubled down on his commitment to the District of Columbia. He’s expressed his fiery desire to win and he wants to do so with the Wizards, as soon as possible.

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein revealed his own interpretation of his player’s mindset toward the swirling trade rumors. In a recent conversation with Yahoo Sports, he spoke about the shooting guard’s unwavering loyalty.

“He doesn’t want to quit on something,” Bartelstein said. “He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful. It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things.”

Bradley Beal remains committed to the Wizards. His agent, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, tells @YahooSports: "It’s the team that drafted him, the team that’s invested in him, and he desperately wants to make them a championship contender.”https://t.co/c9V2lpnm3O — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) February 10, 2021

Although Bartelstein’s defense of his client makes sense, Beal’s frustration with the Wizards is well-founded. With such a disappointing start to the year, the 27-year-old will only grow more disgruntled if Washington can’t turn things around.

Still, Bartelstein warned fans and the media of over-speculation moving forward. For Beal, frustration doesn’t immediately equate to wanting out, which should make the Wizards wary, but not panicky.

“Nothing is absolute. Things change all the time,” Bartelstein said per Yahoo Sports. “But when he’s in, he’s all in. That’s where his focus is. He’s focused on raising their level and getting to that point. A lot of what is going on in the media right now is unfair. Every facial expression, every movement, every time his eyes are looking somewhere, people are reading so much into every little thing. There’s nothing there to read into.