Wizards Issue Injury Update For Star Guard Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards had an incredibly eventful night, largely thanks to Russell Westbrook. Bradley Beal had himself a night as well, one that unfortunately ended prematurely.

Beal has been dueling with Stephen Curry for the NBA’s scoring title this year. He did his best to separate himself against the Indiana Pacers, dropping 50 points on just 31 shots. Unfortunately, with just over one minute left in regulation, he came down a bit awkwardly on a missed floater.

He would leave the game and miss overtime. Luckily, Westbrook picked up the slack, hitting game-winning free throws and sealing the win with a big block of Caris LeVert. His 33 point, 19 rebound, 15 assist triple-double was the 181st of his career, tying him with Oscar Robertson.

The Wizards move 0.5 games ahead of the Pacers, swapping places with them and moving up to No. 9 in the Eastern Conference. Beal and Westbrook will be frightening for any team to deal with, but that requires Beal stay healthy.

here's the play where bradley beal tweaked his hamstring. the injury kept him out of ot in the #Wizards win over the #pacers. #nba #bradleybeal pic.twitter.com/My9M0A8ZVp — Shaqs Tear (@ShaqsTear) May 9, 2021

The team has released that Bradley has a strained left hamstring. He’s set to undergo more evaluations on Sunday.

Injury update on Bradley Beal: left hamstring strain; he will be evaluated further tomorrow. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 9, 2021

While it is far less important than securing a playoff spot, Bradley Beal is probably going to need to stay healthy and play every night to keep pace with Steph in the scoring title hunt. As Beal dropped 50, Curry had 24 in just 12 minutes of play early on against the tanktastic Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, the Golden State Warriors may elect to rest him as much as possible, with an early 20-point lead against the NBA’s team least interested in winning. The Warriors have their own playoff considerations, and getting Curry some easy mid-game rest at this point of the season is pretty valuable.

The Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Warriors face the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. that night.

[Washington Wizards]