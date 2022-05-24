Bradley Beal Reveals Where He's Leaning: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is set to be a free agent this summer. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be leaving the nation's capital.

Beal is reportedly "leaning" towards staying with the Wizards. He could, in theory, sign a $250 million extension this offseason.

“This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal said, via The Washington Post. “I enjoy being in D.C.; I enjoy being on this team.”

Beal has been an exceptional player for Washington since 2016. Some fans would like to see him embrace a change of scenery, while others are fine with him re-signing with the Wizards.

"Again, that's fine. You won't catch me upset about him getting his bread," one fan said. "I just don't want to hear later he doesn't like the direction of the team/trade talk. It's been like 3-4 years of that."

"Take the money (if offered) and figure everything else out after," another fan said. "This would be smart advice for Beal."

And of course, there are some fans arguing over whether or not Beal is worth a max contract.

Beal played in 40 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 23.1 points and 6.6 assists per contest.

Unfortunately for Beal, a wrist injury cut his season short. The good news, however, is that he had his cast removed last month.

Despite that injury, Beal is expected to break the bank this offseason.