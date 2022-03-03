Bradley Beal has a big decision ahead of him. He could pick up his $36.4 million player option, sign a longterm deal with the Wizards or become a free agent. It sounds like he’s already made up his mind.
When asked whether he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, Beal had a two-word response.
“That’s fair,” he said.
As noted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal will be eligible for a five-year, $246 million deal with the Wizards if he declines his player option.
“Bradley Beal will be eligible to sign a 5-year, $246M deal with Washington, if he declines his player option on 2022-2023,” Woj tweeted.
Rumors have been circulating for a while now that Bradley Beal would like to play elsewhere in coming years. But he’s not going to walk away from almost $250 million. Why would he?
“I think I would lean toward 256 million dollars too tbh,” a fan tweeted.
“I’d be shocked if he said he didn’t want $246M. This has been the move all along,” another said.
Some have pointed out the Wizards should move on from Bradley Beal. However, then he’d get away for nothing. They’d be better off signing him to a massive deal and then if he wants to be traded in coming years, at least they’ll get something out of it.
“Wizards are the ones that should be moving on lol,” a fan said.
Should Bradley Beal re-sign with the Washington Wizards this offseason?