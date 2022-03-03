Bradley Beal has a big decision ahead of him. He could pick up his $36.4 million player option, sign a longterm deal with the Wizards or become a free agent. It sounds like he’s already made up his mind.

When asked whether he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, Beal had a two-word response.

“That’s fair,” he said.

As noted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal will be eligible for a five-year, $246 million deal with the Wizards if he declines his player option.

