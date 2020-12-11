Bradley Beal Loves What He’s Seeing From Russell Westbrook

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are nearly set to get the 2020 NBA season underway. For the 26-year-old, two-time All-Star the year is filled with promise alongside new teammate Russell Westbrook.

The former Rockets point guard joined forces with Beal via trade this offseason. The Wizards sent franchise point guard John Wall to Houston in exchange for Westbrook. The move met some criticism from both sides, but ultimately both organizations benefitted. Washington acquired a 2019 NBA All-Star and former league MVP, while Houston got a new star to appease James Harden.

For Beal, the move is off to a great start. Already, the Wizards star complimented Westbrook on one particular aspect of his personality.

“You have no choice but to feed off his energy… the energy has been off the roof. Coach has had to stop us sometimes because we’re going too hard,” Beal said via ESPN NBA reporter Ohm Youngmisuk.

It’s no surprise to see Beal gush about Westbrook’s enthusiasm. The 2016-17 NBA MVP also played with Wizards coach Scott Brooks as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, making him right at home in Washington.

Beal also spoke about Westbrook’s tangible skills on the court so far in practice.

“He can pass the hell out of the ball…don’t want to compare him and John but he’s very fast…I feel like there is always a false narrative on Russ.. playing with him for the past week hasn’t been too big of adjustment. It’s smooth sailing,” Beal said, according to Youngmisuk.

Just under a week ago, Westbrook used the word “superstar” describe Beal. Clearly both players think highly of one another which should bode well for the Wizards going into the season.

Washington kicks off it’s preseason schedule this Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Although it’s unclear what kind of playing time the duo will get, viewers might get a glimpse of what the new look Wizards will play like this upcoming year.

Once the regular season begins, Washington fans will get a chance to see how far the two superstars can take the organization into the playoffs.