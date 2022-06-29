Bradley Beal Makes Official Decision On Wizards Contract

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ahead of free agency, Washington Wizards stary Bradley Beal has officially decided on his player option for 2022-23.

As expected, Beal is declining his $36.4 million option for next season and becoming a free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Beal is now eligible to sign a five-year max contract with Washington.

If he opts not to do that, he can sign a four-year deal elsewhere, but indications are Beal will take the larger deal to remain with the Wizards.

It makes sense for him to do so, at least from a financial standpoint. The five-year contract would be worth a projected $248 million.

Beal, who turned 29 yesterday, was limited to 40 games last season due to injuries, but remained his typical productive self when on the court.

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, though he did shoot a career-low 30% from three-point range.

For several seasons now, there has been an outcry from NBA fans hoping Beal will leave D.C. for a franchise with a better chance of winning. That doesn't seem like it will be happening though, at least for a little while longer.