Bradley Beal Reacts To Blockbuster John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade

Earlier this week, the Washington Wizards pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets, shipping out John Wall and a first-round pick in exchange for Russell Westbrook. On Friday afternoon, Bradley Beal shared his thoughts on the move.

Beal was teammates with Wall for several seasons in the nation’s capital, so the two formed a tight bond on and off the court.

While the Wizards did land themselves a former MVP in Westbrook, it sounds like Beal is very upset to see Wall on another NBA team. The All-Star guard revealed his reaction to the trade during his press conference today.

“It’s been an emotional week,” Beal told reporters. “Definitely been some tough 24, 48, 72 hours here, just kind of letting it all seep in and realizing that your brother is no longer here with you no more. He’s off to something better.”

The last part of Beal’s answer is interesting to say the least. It almost sounds as if Wall is better off with Houston than Washington.

Washington has to try its best to make sure Beal and Westbrook develop chemistry on the hardwood. If not, the talented shooting guard may request a trade in the next year or so.

Last season, Beal averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game. There are certainly no concerns about his individual skillset, but the same cannot be said about the rest of the Washington Wizards.

Do you think Bradley Beal and Westbrook will have success together in Washington?

[Fred Katz]