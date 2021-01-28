The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bradley Beal Sends Clear Message About His NBA Future

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointerWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointer to send the game into overtime against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal has given his heart and soul to the Washington Wizards these past few years, but doesn’t have many wins to show for it.

Beal dropped 47 points Wednesday night and it still wasn’t enough to beat the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans couldn’t help but notice how sad the star guard was after losing another game.

Take a look.

Naturally, plenty of fans think it’s time Beal demands a trade, but the Wizards’ superstar appears to be committed to the process in D.C. He admitted as much on Wednesday during his postgame presser.

“I wanna win,” Beal said after the Wizards’ loss on Wednesday. “This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.”

Check out Beal’s full message below.

It’s been a turbulent couple of months for Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. The Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall trade hasn’t panned out in the Wizards’ favor. Westbrook just isn’t the same player he once was.

Beal is playing like an MVP candidate. The 27-year-old is averaging 35.4 (!) points per game so far this season. The Wizards dropped to 3-11 on the season after losing to the Pelicans Wednesday night.

There’s no doubt Beal wants to remain with Washington to try and right the ship, but every player has a boiling point. If the Wizards can’t get Beal more help, a trade might be inevitable.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.