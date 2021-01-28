Bradley Beal Sends Clear Message About His NBA Future

Bradley Beal has given his heart and soul to the Washington Wizards these past few years, but doesn’t have many wins to show for it.

Beal dropped 47 points Wednesday night and it still wasn’t enough to beat the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans couldn’t help but notice how sad the star guard was after losing another game.

Take a look.

FREE BRADLEY BEAL pic.twitter.com/DFbXmTYypU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 28, 2021

Naturally, plenty of fans think it’s time Beal demands a trade, but the Wizards’ superstar appears to be committed to the process in D.C. He admitted as much on Wednesday during his postgame presser.

“I wanna win,” Beal said after the Wizards’ loss on Wednesday. “This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.”

Check out Beal’s full message below.

Here is what Bradley Beal said last night about being Sad Brad meme’d after seemingly every game and how the last two-plus years of losing has affected him: "I wanna win. This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/pd7vvtTMCY — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 28, 2021

It’s been a turbulent couple of months for Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. The Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall trade hasn’t panned out in the Wizards’ favor. Westbrook just isn’t the same player he once was.

Beal is playing like an MVP candidate. The 27-year-old is averaging 35.4 (!) points per game so far this season. The Wizards dropped to 3-11 on the season after losing to the Pelicans Wednesday night.

There’s no doubt Beal wants to remain with Washington to try and right the ship, but every player has a boiling point. If the Wizards can’t get Beal more help, a trade might be inevitable.