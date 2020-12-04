Bradley Beal Sends Message To John Wall After Blockbuster Trade

The Washington Wizards executed one of the biggest trades of the 2020 offseason earlier this week. The deal sent long-time team point guard John Wall and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. The move shocked the NBA as Wizards standout Bradley Beal found himself with another superstar in the locker room.

But for Beal, the trade was bittersweet. The 27-year-old shooting guard grew up alongside Wall as the duo became one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Both players had spent their entire careers in Washington up until this point, leading the Wizards to three Eastern Conference Semifinals in four seasons from 2013 to 2017.

On Friday, Beal sent out a message directly to Wall for the first time since the trade on Wednesday. He expressed his gratitude and love for his long-time teammate in an Instagram post.

Here’s what he said:

“To my bro @johnwall,

Thank you!! Can’t say those two words enough. You accepted me as young pup in HS and then for 8 amazing years in DC! Wall/Beal hate each other was the biggest amount of BS we endured, but you and I both know the REAL! You are my brother 4L and that bond is way bigger than this game we play! We had amazing memories that’ll always be cherished and never forgotten! The city of DC loves you and appreciates every ounce of the blood, sweat, and tears you gave to the game and the community. Your works and name will continue in the nations capital. H-Town, y’all are getting a real solid brother!!”

“Love you 5! Peace and Blessings,” Beal posted on Friday afternoon.

Although both players will have to move on, Wizards fans will still wonder what could’ve been in Washington. As Beal continued to develop into an elite contributor, Wall struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries. The pair never quite reached their full potential, only further contributing to the Wizards Conference Finals’ drought.

Now, Washington will get ready to embrace a new superstar in Westbrook.

The new-look Wizards tip off the 2020-21 season on Wednesday Dec. 23 against the Philadelphia 76ers.