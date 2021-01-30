The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Makes His Thoughts On Bradley Beal Trade Rumors Very Clear

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal putting his arm around John Wall during a gameWASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: John Wall #2 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talk on the floor in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Scott Brooks is not here for any Bradley Beal trade speculation right now. The Washington Wizards star shooting guard has been viewed as one of the better, potentially available NBA players for a while now, but if Brooks has his way, the two-time All-Star is staying in the nation’s capital.

The Wizards were involved in one of the biggest moves of the offseason, dealing star point guard John Wall, coming off of a lengthy injury, to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. The season is very young, but so far, that doesn’t appear to have worked out. Westbrook has struggled mightily, and the Wizards are just 3-12.

Beal, meanwhile, has been pretty prolific. He’s averaging 34.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 35.6 minutes per game so far this year. He leads the NBA in scoring average by over four full points per game.

“We’re not interested,” Brooks said when asked about Bradley Beal trade rumors. “I think I might tell Tommy [Sheppard, Wizards general manager] to block all the 29 other GM’s numbers. We’re not answering.”

In a league where superstar trade demands have become commonplace, Beal hasn’t taken that step yet. To his credit, he says he wants to win, and wants to win in Washington.

“It’s tough. I’m not gonna sit here and be naive. It’s tough. We wanna win. dI wanna win. This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.”

Things may change if Beal remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers, but the Washington Wizards can’t contend for the playoffs with him there. For now, in a league where players bail on bad situations very quickly, he and the Wizards are saying all the right things in terms of the player-team relationship. Hopefully both sides can figure things out here, before it takes a worse turn.

[Chase Hughes]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.