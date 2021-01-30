Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Makes His Thoughts On Bradley Beal Trade Rumors Very Clear

Scott Brooks is not here for any Bradley Beal trade speculation right now. The Washington Wizards star shooting guard has been viewed as one of the better, potentially available NBA players for a while now, but if Brooks has his way, the two-time All-Star is staying in the nation’s capital.

The Wizards were involved in one of the biggest moves of the offseason, dealing star point guard John Wall, coming off of a lengthy injury, to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. The season is very young, but so far, that doesn’t appear to have worked out. Westbrook has struggled mightily, and the Wizards are just 3-12.

Beal, meanwhile, has been pretty prolific. He’s averaging 34.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 35.6 minutes per game so far this year. He leads the NBA in scoring average by over four full points per game.

“We’re not interested,” Brooks said when asked about Bradley Beal trade rumors. “I think I might tell Tommy [Sheppard, Wizards general manager] to block all the 29 other GM’s numbers. We’re not answering.”

Should be noted that nothing has changed in regards to Beal. There have been no specific reports of trade talks or anything. The Wizards have never made him available. Just when they lose, people speculate. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 30, 2021

In a league where superstar trade demands have become commonplace, Beal hasn’t taken that step yet. To his credit, he says he wants to win, and wants to win in Washington.

“It’s tough. I’m not gonna sit here and be naive. It’s tough. We wanna win. dI wanna win. This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.”

Things may change if Beal remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers, but the Washington Wizards can’t contend for the playoffs with him there. For now, in a league where players bail on bad situations very quickly, he and the Wizards are saying all the right things in terms of the player-team relationship. Hopefully both sides can figure things out here, before it takes a worse turn.

