Bradley Beal Reportedly Expressed His Preference To Wizards

Bradley Beal has been at the center of trade rumors for a while now, predating the Washington Wizards‘ 2020-21 early-year struggles. It doesn’t sound like he’s particularly interested in a move, however.

Beal is one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, as well as one of its top shooting guards. At 34.9 points per game, he’s four full points ahead of Kevin Durant for the NBA league lead.

“I wanna win,” Beal said after a recent Wizards loss, during which he scored 47 points. “This is why I stayed. I wanna win (here). I figure this is the place I can get it done.”

According to The Athletic, Beal’s private take on the situation is basically the same as his public stance. He does not want a move, and his most significant annoyance is that he feels criticized for staying with his team, the same way others have been for forcing their way out.

“He is privately frustrated and confused with the perpetual portrayal of his situation, according to sources familiar with his thinking,” The Athletic says. “After seeing other players take criticism for requesting to leave teams, those sources say Beal feels he’s getting nitpicked for choosing to stay in D.C., where he began his NBA career in 2012.”

That is certainly a fair response from Bradley Beal. Dating back to LeBron James’ jump to the Miami Heat, numerous star players have been criticized for leaving the teams that drafted them, rather than helping make them winners. The Washington Wizards are nowhere near contention, but Beal is standing by the franchise, and even he can’t duck constant speculation that he should want out.

Beal may just be caught in the transition from fans’ indignity about players forcing their ways off teams to more acceptance during this player’s empowerment era. That empowerment should, of course, go both ways. If a player isn’t happy about his situation, he isn’t a bad person for wanting a change of scenery, and someone like Beal wanting to stay with his team doesn’t make him less determined to win, or anything like that.

