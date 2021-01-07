Bradley Beal’s Wife’s Reaction To His Game Is Going Viral

Bradley Beal had one of the best games of the NBA’s 2020-21 season on Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards star had 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening. The incredible output came in a losing effort, though, as Washington fell to Philadelphia, 141-136, in a wild Eastern Conference game.

Beal has been one of the NBA’s best scorers for years, but he turned in the best performance of his career on Wednesday night. The 60 points are a career high for the two-time All-Star shooting guard.

Kamiah Adams-Beal, the wife of the Wizards guard, had a pretty great tweet about her husband’s performance.

In the words of my husband @RealDealBeal23 (even tho he uses this phrase in the terms of getting me pregnant🙇🏽‍♀️😂) * KEEP SHOOTING B!! 😂😂😂😂 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 7, 2021

Like her husband, though, Kamiah was not happy with the end result.

The Wizards lost to the Sixers, falling to 2-6 on the season.

“We’ve got to close these games out,” she tweeted following the loss.

We’ve got to close these games out. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 7, 2021

Washington has been among the NBA’s best offensive teams for the past season-plus, but the Wizards have also been among the worst defensive squads.

Until the Wizards can improve a level or two defensively, they will be a fringe playoff team at-best, no matter how great Beal is scoring the basketball.