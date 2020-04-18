The Spun

Bradley Beal’s Comment Suggesting Duke Pays Recruits Is Going Viral

Bradley Beal attempts to score against the New Orleans Pelicans.WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles past Ian Clark #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

On Friday, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum were on Instagram Live to announce their generous donation for St. Louis Area Foodbank and Feeding America. During their time together, they discussed high school recruits skipping college to play in the G-League.

Beal attended Florida, meanwhile Tatum went to Duke. They were considered one-and-done prospects from the moment they began their collegiate careers. Opting for the G-League wasn’t really an option for them.

Despite the financial aid that comes from the G-League, Tatum isn’t so sure he would go that route if it was an option coming out of high school. However, Beal doesn’t necessarily believe the former Duke star.

After Tatum said he may have chosen Duke over $500,000 from the G-League, Beal said “So, Duke gave you $600,000?” The All-Star forward for the Boston Celtics tried to quickly shoot down that claim, but Beal responded with “I wasn’t born yesterday.”

Times are changing in college basketball. It’s not uncommon to see a five-star recruit choose to play overseas or in the G-League.

As for Beal’s claims regarding Duke, it’s not the first time a powerhouse basketball team has been somewhat accused of paying recruits.

Besides, the tone during Beal and Tatum’s conversation seemed to be playful the entire time.

