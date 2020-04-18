Bradley Beal’s Comment Suggesting Duke Pays Recruits Is Going Viral

On Friday, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum were on Instagram Live to announce their generous donation for St. Louis Area Foodbank and Feeding America. During their time together, they discussed high school recruits skipping college to play in the G-League.

Beal attended Florida, meanwhile Tatum went to Duke. They were considered one-and-done prospects from the moment they began their collegiate careers. Opting for the G-League wasn’t really an option for them.

Despite the financial aid that comes from the G-League, Tatum isn’t so sure he would go that route if it was an option coming out of high school. However, Beal doesn’t necessarily believe the former Duke star.

After Tatum said he may have chosen Duke over $500,000 from the G-League, Beal said “So, Duke gave you $600,000?” The All-Star forward for the Boston Celtics tried to quickly shoot down that claim, but Beal responded with “I wasn’t born yesterday.”

Tremendous. Jayson Tatum says he might’ve still gone to Duke instead of taking $500K in the G League. Bradley Beal: "So Duke gave you $600K?" Tatum: "Hey, Duke might be the only stand-up school in the country." Beal: "Listen man, I was born, but I wasn’t born yesterday." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 18, 2020

Times are changing in college basketball. It’s not uncommon to see a five-star recruit choose to play overseas or in the G-League.

As for Beal’s claims regarding Duke, it’s not the first time a powerhouse basketball team has been somewhat accused of paying recruits.

Besides, the tone during Beal and Tatum’s conversation seemed to be playful the entire time.