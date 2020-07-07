Breaking: Bradley Beal Won’t Play For The Wizards In Orlando

Bradley Beal will not be playing in Orlando.

The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday morning that the All-Star shooting guard will sit out of the Orlando restart due to a shoulder injury.

Beal, who’s averaging more than 30 points per game, had previously admitted that he wasn’t sure if he would play.

“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games in Orlando was the right decision.”

“This was a difficult decision and one that I did not take lightly as the leader of this team,” said Beal. “I wanted to help my teammates compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but also understand that this will be best for all of us in the long term. I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made.”

The Wizards provided some details on Beal’s shoulder issues:

Bradley Beal experienced discomfort with his shoulder early in the season and worked with the team’s medical and performance staff to manage the injury. The symptoms worsened over the course of the hiatus and he began to rehabilitate the injury with the intent of returning to play. He will not travel with the team to Orlando and will continue his rehabilitation process over the summer.

The Wizards are a couple of games back of the No. 8 seed and need to be within four games to get into a play-in tournament.

Losing Beal is obviously a blow to Washington’s postseason hopes, but the D.C. franchise likely wasn’t going to do much damage anyway.

The NBA season is scheduled to resume in late July.