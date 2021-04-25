Charles Barkley Names 1 Team ‘No One’ Wants To Face

Charles Barkley has identified a dark horse team in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The former NBA star turned legendary analyst named one team in the Eastern Conference that no one should want to face.

Barkley is extremely high on the Washington Wizards, who have won seven straight games to put themselves in prime play-in game position. Washington is currently 26-33, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The top 10 teams in each respective conference will have a chance to advance in the playoffs.

The prominent Turner Sports analyst believes that Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal make the Wizards a very feared team heading into the postseason.

“None of those teams in the Eastern Conference want to see the Wizards with Russ and Bradley in the playoffs. They’re gonna win the play-in,” Barkley said. “I love Russ and Bradley Beal. To me, I’d pay to watch Russell Westbrook play basketball.”

The Wizards still have work to do, but Barkley could be right.

Washington has played pretty well against the Eastern Conference’s top teams this year, especially against Brooklyn. The Wizards have gone 2-1 against the loaded Nets this season.

Scott Brooks’ team will be back on the floor on Sunday night against Cleveland.