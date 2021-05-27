Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Response To Fan Incident

In the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, a fan in attendance at Wells Fargo Center dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. It has become one of the main talking points in the NBA this week.

The 76ers announced this afternoon that the fan responsible for this inexcusable act has been banned from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. While that decision is a step in the right direction, there’s more work that needs to be done when it comes to stopping fans from performing foolish acts at live events.

During last night’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on this incident. He also joked about a rule proposal that would put an end to basketball fans behaving in this manner.

“Y’all guys always get mad when I say what NBA rule I would change,” Barkley said. “I think you should be able to go up in the stands and beat the hell out of one person per game.”

Ernie Johnson sarcastically responded “I can’t see why that didn’t take hold,” which then led to Barkley saying “You don’t think that guy didn’t deserve to get his a** beat right at center court.”

Westbrook made it very clear that he wants the NBA to figure this problem out.

“To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said in his postgame press conference. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.”

The 76ers weren’t the only NBA team that banned a fan from their arena this week, as the Knicks just disciplined one of their own fans for spitting on Trae Young.