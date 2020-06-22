Wizards Player Reportedly Sitting Out Of Orlando Restart

The Washington Wizards’ chances of making a playoff run in Orlando are slim and they reportedly just got even slimmer.

NBA players reportedly have until June 24 to let their teams know if they will be sitting out of the Orlando restart next month. One key forward has reportedly made that decision.

ESPN insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps are reporting that Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will not play in Orlando.

Bertans, 27, is one of the best shooters in the NBA. He’s been a key player for the Wizards this season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Bertans is shooting 42.4 percent from the 3-point line.

The sharpshooter is set to hit free agency this summer and does not want to risk injury in Orlando.

The Wizards are reportedly in full support of Bertans’ decision.

“Sitting out is preventive measure, which Wizards fully support. Franchise is treating Bertans as a top offseason priority in free agency,” Wojnarowski reports.

The Wizards are 5.5 games back of Orlando for the No. 8 seed and need to get within four games – with eight to play – for a play-in tournament.

Bertans sitting out hurts the Wizards’ chances of doing that, but Washington probably wasn’t going to make much of a postseason run, anyway.