The Washington Wizards are 3-10 and last place in the NBA right now. Their struggles have led many to call for star guard Bradley Beal to get moved in a trade.

But former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade thinks that some fanbases should hit the brakes on trying to get Beal. Taking to Twitter, Wade retweeted one Los Angeles Lakers fan who suggested Lakers GM Rob Pelinka make a move.

Wade laughed at the idea, retweeting it with a pair of laughing emojis before a one-word response. “Bro,” Wade wrote before adding a “stop” emoji.

Wade probably recognizes that the Lakers would need to give up quite a lot in order to bring Beal on. Given how good Beal has been these last four years, that’s easy to imagine.

Bradley Beal currently leads the NBA with 34.4 points per game. He’s also averaging a career-high 5.4 rebounds per game.

Some of his notable performances this year include a 60-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers and 41 points against the Brooklyn Nets. But the Wizards lost both of those games.

Needless to say, production like that could be invaluable to a team trying to final the final piece of a championship puzzle.

Beal is a two-time All-Star and has recorded new career-highs in points in each of his last three seasons. He’s only 27 and only getting better.

Will any team try to complete a trade for Bradley Beal this season?