ESPN Insider Names 3 Finalists For Wizards Coaching Job

Since the New Orleans Pelicans are planning to hire Willie Green as their head coach for the 2021-22 season, there’s only one coaching vacancy that remains. However, that could change in the very near future.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, a few frontrunners have emerged in the Washington Wizards‘ coaching search. The three finalists are Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee.

If the Wizards want to go with Ham or Lee, they’ll have to wait until the NBA Finals is over.

Washington parted ways with Scott Brooks after its playoff exit earlier this year. Even though he was well-respected in the locker room, Brooks wore out his welcome in the nation’s capital.

Replacing Brooks with a younger coach like Lee could help the Wizards in the long run. After all, Lee is just 36 years old and has already showcased his value on the Bucks.

Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. , and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham are the frontrunners in the Washington Wizards’ coaching search, sources tell ESPN. Bucks assistant Charles Lee has also emerged as a finalist. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2021

The Wizards aren’t considered a title contender in the Eastern Conference by any means, but there’s a lot of talent on this roster.

For starters, they have an elite backcourt duo in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. In terms of regular-season production, it doesn’t get much better than them.

Washington also has some emerging talent in its frontcourt with Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford. They could potentially take that next step in their progression with the right coaching staff at their disposal.

Wizards fans, who do you want as the team’s next head coach?