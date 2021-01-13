The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About A Russell Westbrook Trade

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, a blockbuster trade nearly broke social media as the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Harden made it clear he didn’t want to be part of the Rockets any longer. Fewer than 24 hours, Houston traded Harden to the Nets.

The trade reunites James Harden with former teammate Kevin Durant. The two played together in Oklahoma City, where they took the Thunder to the NBA Finals.

With Harden in Brooklyn, everyone wants to see one more trade. Fans suggested the Nets should trade point guard Kyrie Irving to the Washington Wizards for point guard Russell Westbrook.

That would reunite the incredible trio from their 2012 Thunder team.

Harden made it abundantly clear he didn’t want to play for Houston any longer. He eventually got his wish as the Rockets shipped him to Brooklyn in a three-team trade.

Houston received Brooklyn’s three unprotected first-round draft picks in the deal plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Nets shipped guard Caris LeVert to the Rockets, who then traded LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo.

Brooklyn landed one of the best players in the game in Harden to pair with Kevin Durant who looks to be playing his best basketball.

Now the team just has to hope that Kyrie Irving wants to continue playing as well.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.