Former NBA Owner Has Passed Away At 96

The NBA, WNBA and NHL ranks each lost a former owner today as Irene Pollin passed away. She was 96 years old.

On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced on behalf of the Pollin family that their matriarch had passed away. Together with her husband Abe Pollin, she co-owned the Wizards, Washington Mystics and Washington Capitals.

“On behalf of the Pollin Family, we share the sad news that philanthropist, psychotherapist, former Wizards, Capitals and Mystics Owner Irene Pollin has passed away,” the Wizards said in a statement. “Rest in peace.”

Shortly after Abe Pollin’s passing in 2009, Irene Pollin sold her stake in the team to Ted Leonsis in 2010. The Pollin family had already solid Leonsis their stakes in the Capitals and Mystics several years before.

Abe and Irene Pollin bought the Chicago Zephyrs in 1963 and moved them to Baltimore, renaming them the Baltimore Bullets. In 1973 they were rebranded as the Capital Bullets, before becoming the Washington Bullets in 1974.

The Washington Bullets adjusted well in the first few decades of Pollin’s ownership. They made the NBA Finals four times in the 1970s, winning their first and only title in 1978.

The Pollin family also oversaw the formation of the Capitals and Mystics. The Capitals won their first Eastern Conference title in 1998, the family’s last year as owners of the team. Meanwhile, the Mystics made the playoffs three times in their seven years as owners.

Our hearts go out to Irene Pollin’s family and loved ones.