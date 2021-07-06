12-Year NBA Veteran Big Man Announces Retirement

Ian Mahinmi entered the NBA in 2007, after being a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs two years earlier. After a lengthy career in the NBA and overseas, he’s calling it a career at 34 years old.

The French national played his final four seasons with the Washington Wizards. He was pretty productive for the team in 2019-20, averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game, all highs with the franchise.

Even so, he went unsigned during the offseason, after the 2020 season ended in the bubble. He had some interest during the season as teams looked to beef up their frontcourts, but ultimately went unsigned.

Today, he called it a career during an appearance on international hoops show NBA Extra.

Former Wizard Ian Mahinmi announced his retirement today. https://t.co/Rgntuk9tz7 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 6, 2021

Per Hoops Rumors, Mahinmi told beIN Sports that he will expand his involvement in NBA Africa as an investor. Mahinmi’s father was a Beninese immigrant to France.

The 6-foot-11 center’s professional hoops career began in 2003, when he suited up for STB Le Havre in the French Ligue Nationale de Basket. He moved on to Élan Béarnais for 2006-07, remaining in Europe as a stashed player after being selected by the Spurs in 2005.

He made his way to San Antonio in 2007, spending three years with the team, as well as the G-League affiliate Austin Toros. In 2010, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, winning the NBA Title in 2011. He averaged 1.8 points and one rebound in six playoff appearances during that title run.

His best season came in 2015-16, the last of four years he played with the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 9.3 points, 7.1 boards, and 1.5 assists, all career highs. He parlayed that season into an eye-popping four-year, $64 million deal with the Wizards. While he was a frequent contributor, he never played up to the level most expected with a $16 million/year deal.

Ian Mahinmi finishes his NBA career with 618 total games and 133 starts, averaging 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

[NBA Extra]