Isaiah Thomas’ Tweet About His NBA Suspension Is Going Viral

Wizards PG Isaiah Thomas broke a simple NBA rule when he entered the stands during a game and confronted Sixers fans last Saturday. Thomas paid the price for doing so, as the league has delivered a two-game suspension.

There’s really no argument against the punishment here. If anything, there could be an argument made against the rule itself. But the Wizards guard feels he didn’t do anything to warrant a suspension, as clearly expressed in a recent tweet following the news of the NBA’s suspension.

Bullshit! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 22, 2019

Thomas can argue the punishment all he wants. But the NBA has a simple rule that states “any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine/and or suspension.”

Again, Thomas doesn’t have an argument here.

Despite the clear-cut NBA rule, Thomas has plenty of complaints regarding his ejection on Saturday night. He’s clearly frustrated with how the fans treated him during the game.

“The league knows I did nothing wrong,” Thomas said, via Slam. “There should just be a respect factor with fans. … When I missed the first free throw and made the second, I’m running back, and the fan has both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-!’ three times. So then the timeout goes, and I go in the stands to confront him. I say: ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything and be a fan.'”

Thomas’ frustration is warranted. Fan treatment has gotten a bit out of control the past couple of years.

But all the NBA is trying to do is here is protect both the players and the fans. The league clearly did the right thing here.