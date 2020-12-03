John Wall Reacts To Getting Traded To The Rockets

John Wall is heading to Houston, but has a heavy heart. The former Wizards’ star guard sent a heartfelt message to the D.C. fans following his trade to the Rockets.

Wall was at the center of Wednesday night’s breaking news. The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington in exchange for Wall and a first-round pick. The former Wizards guard clearly has mixed feelings about leaving D.C.

“I appreciate you and will ALWAYS have love for DC,” Wall wrote in a statement. “I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for y’all. This isn’t the way I thought I would say goodbye to this city, so I won’t…. I will say THANK YOU!”

It’s been a tough 24 hours for the Washington Wizards fans. But all is not lost. Russell Westbrook is on his way to D.C. to link up with his former coach, Scott Brooks, and Bradley Beal.

The Russell Westbrook-James Harden experiment never worked out in Houston. The Rockets proved to be a more effective and efficient offense without Westbrook on the court, which was evident in the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean Westbrook won’t have success in D.C.

The Wizards are capable of earning a playoff seed, especially if both Westbrook and Beal stay healthy throughout the season.

Wall, meanwhile, heads to Houston where he’ll play side-by-side with Harden. He’ll also reunite with DeMarcus Cousins – his former teammate at Kentucky.

Wall certainly appears to have mixed emotions leaving Washington for Houston.