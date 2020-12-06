The Spun

John Wall Reveals What He Told Bradley Beal After Trade

Bradley Beal putting his arm around John Wall during a gameWASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: John Wall #2 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talk on the floor in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

John Wall and Bradley Beal were teammates in D.C. for nearly a decade. That is no longer the case, as Wall has been traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook.

Many have questioned Wall and Beal’s relationship over the years, but the two have made it clear that they are close friends and everything is good between them.

Beal posted a heartwarming message for Wall on Instagram following the trade. Beal told reporters that he and Wall had several heartfelt discussions in the days following the trade, too.

“To my bro John Wall, Thank you!! Can’t say those two words enough. You accepted me as young pup in HS and then for 8 amazing years in DC! Wall/Beal hate each other was the biggest amount of BS we endured, but you and I both know the REAL! You are my brother 4L and that bond is way bigger than this game we play! We had amazing memories that’ll always be cherished and never forgotten! The city of DC loves you and appreciates every ounce of the blood, sweat, and tears you gave to the game and the community. Your works and name will continue in the nations capital. H-Town, y’all are getting a real solid brother!!” Beal wrote.

Today, Wall is speaking to the media in Houston. He revealed what he told Beal following the trade.

“This is your franchise. Go be that franchise guy,” Wall told Beal.

The Wizards and the Rockets are scheduled to play each other for the first time this season on Jan. 26.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.