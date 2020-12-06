John Wall Reveals What He Told Bradley Beal After Trade

John Wall and Bradley Beal were teammates in D.C. for nearly a decade. That is no longer the case, as Wall has been traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook.

Many have questioned Wall and Beal’s relationship over the years, but the two have made it clear that they are close friends and everything is good between them.

Beal posted a heartwarming message for Wall on Instagram following the trade. Beal told reporters that he and Wall had several heartfelt discussions in the days following the trade, too.

“To my bro John Wall, Thank you!! Can’t say those two words enough. You accepted me as young pup in HS and then for 8 amazing years in DC! Wall/Beal hate each other was the biggest amount of BS we endured, but you and I both know the REAL! You are my brother 4L and that bond is way bigger than this game we play! We had amazing memories that’ll always be cherished and never forgotten! The city of DC loves you and appreciates every ounce of the blood, sweat, and tears you gave to the game and the community. Your works and name will continue in the nations capital. H-Town, y’all are getting a real solid brother!!” Beal wrote.

Today, Wall is speaking to the media in Houston. He revealed what he told Beal following the trade.

“This is your franchise. Go be that franchise guy,” Wall told Beal.

The Wizards and the Rockets are scheduled to play each other for the first time this season on Jan. 26.