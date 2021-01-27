Kendrick Perkins Has 2 Teams In Mind For Bradley Beal

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards fell to the Houston Rockets and former Wizards star John Wall.

The trade between Washington and Houston before the 2020-21 season tipped off doesn’t appear to be working out too well for the Wizards. Washington trade Wall and a first-round pick to the Rockets for point guard Russell Westbrook.

The latter has struggled to find a rhythm with his new team while Wall is flourishing in Houston. With Washington struggling to keep pace in the Eastern Conference fans are calling for someone to save Wizards star Bradley Beal.

He’s leading the league in scoring, but not even he can lead this team to the playoffs. One former NBA player thinks two teams should trade for Beal.

Kendrick Perkins thinks the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers need to trade for Beal.

Hey @MiamiHEAT and @sixers Bradley Beal is frustrated as hell…he would be a HUGE Upgrade to either one of these organizations!!! Don’t @ me. https://t.co/CuOsRmqKVN — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2021

“Hey @MiamiHEAT and @sixers Bradley Beal is frustrated as hell…he would be a HUGE Upgrade to either one of these organizations!!! Don’t @ me,” Perkins said on Twitter.

His comments came after cameras caught a clearly frustrated Beal during last night’s loss to the Rockets.

Beal is currently averaging 34.4 points per game – more than four points higher than the next closest scorer, Kevin Durant. He would provide a lethal scorer for both the Sixers and the Heat who could use someone like that.

The Wizards haven’t been willing to part with Beal in the past. Could that change?