Kent Bazemore Responds To Bradley Beal’s Tweets

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal wasn’t in a gaming mood on Monday night, as he called out Golden State Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore on social media.

Earlier this week, Bazemore turned a few heads with his comments about the NBA’s scoring race. He told reporters that “We got guys hurting hamstrings, trying to keep up [with Steph Curry.] For those who are unaware, Beal is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Instead of ignoring Bazemore’s remarks, Beal went on Twitter and called him out. It was very obvious that Beal wasn’t happy about another player talking about how he plays the game of basketball.

“You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval,” Beal wrote on Twitter. “You a straight LAME!!!”

This wasn’t the end of this exchange, as Bazemore responded to Beal’s tweets during his postgame press conference on Monday night.

“I guess you can’t joke anymore,” Bazemore said following the Warriors’ win. “I feel like I’m a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don’t say things to ruffle feathers, but if you want to know what my loyalty is, it’s to SC30 [Steph Curry]. Anyone out there chasing him, it’s gonna be tough. It kind of got out of hand. I didn’t check my phone until after the game.”

When asked if he’d reach out to Beal to explain his comments, Bazemore said “There’s nothing really to explain; I was laughing, jokingly, half-heartedly said it.”

Bazemore seems ready to bury the hatchet. Whether or not Beal is ready to do the same is unclear at this time.