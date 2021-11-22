Look: Kyle Kuzma’s Wild Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

Fans of the Washington Wizards were treated to some incredible fashion choices last season when Russell Westbrook was in the nation’s capital, but since he was traded to the Lakers there’s been a severe lack of eccentric outfits in D.C.

Thankfully, it looks like like Kyle Kuzma is officially ready to fill the void.

Prior to the Wizards game on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Kuzma entered Capital One Arena in quite the outfit. The 26-year-old forward wore an oversized pink sweater with sleeves that fully covered his arms and his hands.

Take a look, via Quinton Mayo:

Rate Kyle Kuzma’s pregame fit. 🔥 or 🗑 ? pic.twitter.com/kRhuFdTvmy — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) November 22, 2021

At 6-foot-10, Kuzma’s wingspan is no joke, but even he doesn’t need a sweater with sleeves that long.

Basketball fans made note of the forward’s interesting fashion choice on Monday and took to social media to give their thoughts. Kuzma drew comparisons to Ariana Grande, while others joked that his grandmother had made the sweater too big for him on purpose.

Some Wizards fans admitted that the 26-year-old can wear whatever he wants, so long as he keeps playing so well and the team keeps winning.

Straight up ☢️🗑. As long as he makes his shots and grabs his boards, I’m happy! https://t.co/YGJWQiLlHZ — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) November 22, 2021

Yo dressed like Ariana Grande https://t.co/oitjs6BPg5 — Jordan (@_stayjordan) November 22, 2021

His grandma made that for him when he was young & it STILL don’t fit 😂 https://t.co/TAYtDcBicc — Shane Carter (@ShaneCarterTx) November 22, 2021

Kuzma has been an important cog in the wheel for Washington during the early part of the 2021-22 season. In 16 appearances for the Wizards thus far, he’s averaging 13.6 points, a career-high 9.2 rebounds and shooting nearly 36 percent from beyond the arc on 6.7 three-point attempts per game.

Thanks to Kuzma and other new additions Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington has cruised to an 11-5 start. The Wizards are right near the top of the Eastern Conference standings in Wes Unseld Jr.’s first season at the helm and have made clear that they’re a legitimate postseason contender.

Washington will look to pick up its 12th win on Monday at home against Charlotte.