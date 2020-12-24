Look: Cassius Winston Had To Pay Up For Missing Rookie Duties

Washington Wizards guard and former Michigan State Spartan Cassius Winston paid the price for forgetting his rookie duties this week.

The Wizards selected Winston with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’ll have a chance to impress in the G-League as he looks to make a name for himself in the big leagues.

It appears Winston is still getting used to what it’s like to be a rookie in the NBA, though. The former Michigan State star forgot to do some of his rookie duties this week, and the team made him pay for it.

The Wizards made Winston dress up as a Harlem Globetrotter during Thursday’s practice, and it was hilarious. The rookie took it a step further and starting juggling several basketballs.

Take a look below.

It’s highly unlikely Cassius Winston will forget his rookie duties from now on. If he does, the Wizards will have some sort of fun punishment in store.

Depending on how the season plays out, Winston may be able to secure a roster spot for the Wizards at some point. He’ll first have to play well in the G-League.

Washington, meanwhile, looked impressive in its season-opener Wednesday night despite the 113-107 loss. The Wizards gave the Sixers a major challenge as Russell Westbrook scored 21 points, dished out 15 assists and grabbed 11 boards in an impressive debut.

The Wizards will try and win their first game this season on Saturday when they take on the Orlando Magic.