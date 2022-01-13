Look: Rick Pitino Has Hilarious Message For 1 Former Player

Iona head coach Rick Pitino isn’t exactly known for his great sense of humor. But he reminded everyone that he has one with a pretty funny message to one of his former players.

Taking to Twitter, Pitino “apologized” to Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell for not watching his games lately. He then joked that he now has the NBA package after getting a “raise” from Iona and praised his former Louisville star.

“Please let me apologize to my National Champion power forward Montrezl Harrell for not watching Wizards games. I now have the NBA package -Iona gave me a raise -go get ‘em big fella! They don’t make them like you anymore!” Pitino wrote.

Harrell is on his fourth team in five years, so Pitino would certainly need the “NBA package” to see his former star pupil. Though you’d think that someone with his resources would be able to afford it without needing an Iona pay raise. Hmm…

Rick Pitino and Montrezl Harrell enjoyed the highest of highs at the University of Louisville together. Harrell was a freshman when the Cardinals won the NCAA championship in 2013.

Over the next two years, Harrell would improve by leaps and bounds, earning all-conference honors twice. After three years in college, Harrell went in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft to the Houston Rockets.

Pitino’s career went in a very different direction though. The scandal that led to his ousting at Louisville is well-documented, and his current run at Iona might be as high as he’ll be able to climb in however much longer he intends to coach college basketball.

But maybe the two will reunite at a game in the near future. Who knows?