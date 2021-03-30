Magic Johnson Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Insane Game

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook had a performance to remember in Monday night’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook is no stranger to triple-doubles, but he made history with the stat line he put up last night. The explosive guard scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out 21 assists.

Only two other players in NBA history have produced a 30-10-20 line in a game: Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. That’s not bad company to be in.

Johnson took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Russ for joining this exclusive club.

‘Congratulations to Russell Westbrook on becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to record a triple double scoring over 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 20 assists in a game joining Oscar Robertson and me!” he wrote.

This has been a frustrating season for the Wizards, who acquired Westbrook from the Houston Rockets in an offseason trade. As for Westbrook himself, he’s averaging a triple-double, but has seen his shooting and free throw percentages fall off considerably.

Still, it is fun to watch him when he puts on one of his vintage displays like he did on Monday.