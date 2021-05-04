Magic Johnson Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Performance

Any discussions about Russell Westbrook’s demise this season were premature, as the All-Star guard once again proved that he’s capable of lighting up the boxscore even at 32 years old.

Last night, Westbrook had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists in a win over the Indiana Pacers. He’s one of two players to have multiple 20-assist, 20-rebound games in NBA history – Wilt Chamberlain is the other.

With that performance on Monday night in the books, Westbrook will average a triple-double in a season for the fourth time in his career. He’s currently averaging 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game.

Several NBA fans and players went on social media to congratulate Westbrook for reaching this milestone. Even NBA legend Magic Johnson had something to say about Westbrook’s performance.

“Congratulations to @russwest44 on averaging a triple double for the 4th straight year,” Johnson tweeted. “Last night he had a career-high 24 assists and 21 rebounds while scoring 14 points.”

Westbrook didn’t want to pat himself on the back too much after the Washington Wizards’ win. He just said it was one of those nights where things went his way.

“Each night, I try to figure out ways to be able to impact and pick up my team,” Westbrook said.”It was one of those nights where certain things are rolling. As a point guard, you got to be able to make somebody around you better. And I feel like I take a lot of pride in the effort, the energy and time, and watching film, and to be able to make others around me better. That’s that.”

Westbrook and the Wizards will continue their playoff push on Wednesday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.