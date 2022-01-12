2 NBA Teammates Reportedly Got Into ‘Physical Altercation’ Tuesday Night

The Washington Wizards reportedly survived some halftime locker room tension to pick up a home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wizards big man Montrez Harrell became unhappy with teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball during a possession right before intermission.

The pair got into a verbal spat on the way to the locker room, which turned physical once they got inside.

“As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Sources: Wizards’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Thunder and needed to be separated by teammates. Details: https://t.co/QYRW3NULwn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2022

The good news here is that the fight between Harrell and Caldwell-Pope appears to have been brief, and neither player was injured. These guys played with each other last season too with the Lakers, so this just seems like a case of things getting a little heavy in the heat of the moment.

The pair returned to the court in the second half to help Washington register a 122-118 win over Oklahoma City.

Harrell finished with 12 points and seven rebounds while Caldwell-Pope added 16 points, three boards and three assists.