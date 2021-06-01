NBA World Reacts To Fan Incident During Wizards-76ers Game

The antics of fans from the past week in the NBA spilled over into Game 4 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Late in the third quarter, after Rui Hachimura hauled in a rebound on a missed three, a fan ran onto the court during a live play. The individual appeared to try and dunk as the game processed in his direction but he was quickly taken to the ground by a fast-acting security guard.

The fan was arrested for his actions and plans are already in the works to ban him from the arena, according to Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD,” MSE tweeted on Monday night.

Here’s another look at the court stormer from a few different angles:

Not one whole room full of people in this country that knows how to act pic.twitter.com/tq4jUiJ3SU — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 1, 2021

The episode on Monday became just the latest unacceptable move made by a fan during the NBA playoffs. Less than 24 hours before the incident at Capital One Arena, a fan at TD Garden threw a bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

NBA fans and media members seemed to have two major takeaways from Monday night’s antics. Obviously, many pointed out that the people who have been attending league games need to make some serious improvements to their behavior moving forward.

Others said that the security guard that brought the fan to the ground may need to consider a career in the NFL.

Security guards were looking like prime Ray Lewis attacking that fan on the court. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Mach Hommy's Pray For Haiti AOTY (@big_business_) June 1, 2021

They doing it for attention now.. smh. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 1, 2021

A fan really wasted his time trying to rush the court at WIZARDS playoff game LMAO DO BETTER — Becca Winkert (@BeccaMVP) June 1, 2021

Fan on the court at the Wizards game. Seriously, these people are out of order. And that security guard needs a one year contract with the Washington Football Team. Hell of a tackle! #NBAPlayoffs — 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐡 🐺 (@ToneDesh32) June 1, 2021

A fan attempted to run on the court during Wizards – 76ers game. It’s simply not enough to revoke tickets or from entering an arena. Stronger action must be taken. This is a horrible trend developing . — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) June 1, 2021

Tonight’s fan trying to get on the floor in Washington made it FIVE separate incidents of serious fan misconduct, in five different cities, over the past six nights of the NBA playoffs. The crowds-are-back honeymoon was very, very short. https://t.co/vyYkFNOLK7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 1, 2021

Although fan behavior is a difficult thing to monitor, the NBA will need to keep taking strong action to protect its players. Spectators also need to take it upon themselves to act respectfully and stay in their seats.

Having fans back in arenas for the playoffs has undoubtedly elevated the live sports experience, but if incidents like tonight’s continue to happen, it might be time to bring back the cardboard cutouts.