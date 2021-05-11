NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Milestone Accomplishment

Russell Westbrook reached a major milestone on Monday night, passing Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history in the Washington Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook tallied 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds to record his 182nd career triple-double and now stands alone with the most in league history. The Wizards point guard was previously tied with Robertson who held the mark for over 47 years.

According to a release from the Washington Wizards, Westbrook has now recorded triple-doubles in 19.3% of his career games and in 41.0% of his games since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Westbrook’s newest milestone is just the latest in what’s been one of the most unique careers the NBA has ever seen. Since he began with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the athletic point guard has captivated audiences with his high-flying play and by stuffing the stat sheet.

After one season with the Houston Rockets and now one season in Washington, the 33-year-old has proven that he can bring his style to any team in the league.

Unfortunately, the record-breaking stat-line came in a loss for the Westbrook and the Wizards. Despite battling back from a 17-point deficit at the end of the third quarter, Washington fell to Atlanta 125-124.

But tonight, most eyes in the NBA were focused on Westbrook’s record-setting performance. At just 33-years-old, he now stands alone atop the league’s all-time leaders in triple-doubles after recording his 36th of the season.

CONGRATULATIONS, RUSSELL WESTBROOK, FOR BREAKING OSCAR ROBERTSON'S 47-YEAR-OLD CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE RECORD. NOBODY HAS EVER PLAYED HARDER EVERY SINGLE POSSESSION. NOBODY HAS EVER BEEN ABLE TO DOMINATE A STAT SHEET IN ALL 3 CATEGORIES THE WAY THIS MAN CAN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 11, 2021

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

History is made! Congratulations @russwest44 on breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record. A historic accomplishment by one of the most prolific players in @NBA history, a surefire hall of famer. A true honor to watch Russ play basketball. @WashWizards #DCAboveAll https://t.co/vCYXkp9t6A — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) May 11, 2021

🗣IF IT WAS EASY, EVERYONE WOULD BE DOING IT. Big congrats to @russwest44 on breaking what many considered an unbreakable record, and shouts to the man he passed, Oscar Robertson, who remains a true icon of the game. Salute. pic.twitter.com/AWkQVuRIaY — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 11, 2021

1 of 1. 👏 Congrats to @russwest44 on etching his name in the history books and now becoming the NBA all-time leader in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/v0dkn3pmqr — NBPA (@TheNBPA) May 11, 2021

For the past few weeks, Westbrook has been an integral part in the Wizards recent success. Washington has been one of the hottest teams in the league thanks to the play of its starting point guard and All Star Bradley Beal. On the season, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career, posting 22.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game.

Although Westbrook’s accomplishment is certainly worthy of celebration, the all-time great point guard has been the first to admit that he doesn’t play basketball to put up huge numbers.

“I don’t think about (the stat lines),” Westbrook said earlier this year, per the Wizards. “I just go out and have fun and hoop. At the end of the day, when my journey is done and I’m done playing basketball, I can look back and think about some of the crazy stat lines – the good, the bad, the ugly – and be thankful. I’m grateful for it all.”