NBA World Reacts To Bradley Beal Contract News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Once free agency started last Thursday, the Washington Wizards signed All-Star guard Bradley Beal to a five-year contract worth up to $251 million.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out that Beal's contract consists of a no-trade clause.

Believe it or not, Beal is the only player in the NBA who has a true no-trade clause in his contract.

NBA fans are baffled that Washington would allow Beal to add a no-trade clause to his deal.

On the flip side, fans commend Beal and his agency for negotiating a great deal.

This past season, Beal averaged 23.1 points and 6.6 assists per game.

When healthy, Beal is one of the best scorers in the league. However, the Wizards haven't had much team success in recent years.

If the Wizards are unable to build a contender around Beal in the next few seasons, that no-trade clause could come in handy.