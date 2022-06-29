NBA World Reacts To Bradley Beal's Contract Decision

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointer to send the game into overtime against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4 million option for the 2022-23 season. As a result, he'll become a free agent this summer.

Even though Beal declined his option, it doesn't mean he's leaving the nation's capital.

Earlier this year, Beal hinted that he's leaning towards staying on the Wizards.

“This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal said, via The Washington Post. “I enjoy being in D.C.; I enjoy being on this team.”

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has pointed out that Beal is eligible for a max contract extension with the Wizards. He could receive a five-year deal worth up to nearly $250 million.

Whether they like it or not, most fans expect Beal to re-sign with the Wizards.

Of course, there are fans hoping Beal will sign with a different team this offseason.

Beal is unquestionably one of the best scorers in the league. This past season, he averaged 23.1 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Signing Beal to a max contract won't make the Wizards contenders overnight, but the franchise can't really afford to let him walk out the door.