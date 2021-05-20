Rasheed Wallace Has Stunning Pick For NBA’s Best Player

After watching LeBron James and Steph Curry go toe-to-toe in Wednesday night’s Western Conference play-in game, discussion raged about who the best player in the NBA today is. But, for former NBA big man Rasheed Wallace, neither “The King” or the Warriors sharpshooter holds the top spot.

Instead, he handed the crown to Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.

“Goodness gracious, this man is right now, I’ve gotta say, Russ is the best player in the NBA right now,” Wallace said Wednesday on ESPN’s The Jump. “There’s no disrespect to [Kevin Durant] and Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron… no disrespect to Steph, I know he’s the scoring champ. But what this kid is doing.

“Russell Westbrook right now, man, is killing it. He’s killing it, man… That’s a hell of a one-two combination they’ve got right there.”

Westbrook had an incredible second half of the regular season this year on his way to averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He led the league in assists per game, broke Oscar Robertson’s league record for most career triple doubles and helped drag an underperforming Wizards team into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

However, putting Westbrook above some of the NBA’s other elite players is bold, to say the least. The Wizards point guard averaged 4.8 turnover per game this season and often still settles for ill-advised, mid-range jumpers in critical moments. His inefficiency has made him the target of criticism over the years and the debate about his value as a player raged as Washington struggled earlier this season.

That being said, the Wizards wouldn’t be in a position to make the first round of the playoffs without Westbrook. His undeniable effort and passion for the game has endeared him to his teammates and to many fans in the nation’s capital. He may not be the best player in the NBA, but he certainly deserves All-NBA consideration for his performance this year.

Westbrook’s next task will be to knock off the Pacers on Thursday night. This season, he’s averaged an outlandish 27.3 points, 20.0 assists, 18.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game against Indiana.

If Westbrook has another monster game in him, the Wizards will be punching their ticket to the first round soon enough.