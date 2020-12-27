Russell Westbrook Had Blunt Comment After Saturday’s Loss

The Russell Westbrook experience is fully underway in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards traded for the MVP point guard before the start of the 2020-21 regular season. Washington gave up longtime franchise star John Wall and a heavily protected first-round pick to Houston to land Westbrook.

Washington is now two games into the 2020-21 season. Westbrook has two triple-doubles, but the Wizards also have two losses, falling to Philadelphia in the season opener and Orlando on Saturday night.

Westbrook has filled up the stat sheet through two games, but he’s shot the ball poorly – he’s 15 of 41 from the field – and turned over the ball a lot. The two losses don’t fall squarely on his shoulders, but he needs to play better.

The former Western Conference star had a blunt comment following his performance on Saturday evening.

“This one is on me — bullshi–ing around, missing these shots,” Westbrook told reporters following the loss on Saturday night.

The Wizards will have another chance to get in the victory column on Sunday.

Washington and Orlando are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. E.T. Westbrook’s status for this game has yet to be announced, as he might be sitting out of back-to-backs.