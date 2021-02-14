Watch: Russell Westbrook Has Very Embarrassing Free Throw

Russell Westbrook is having a pretty tough 2020-21 season.

The Washington Wizards traded John Wall and a protected first round pick to the Houston Rockets for Westbrook, hoping he would form a playoff duo with Bradley Beal. So far, though, that has not happened.

Washington is 6-17 on the season, good for one of the worst records in the NBA. Statistically, Westbrook is among the least-efficient players in the entire league. He’s averaging 19.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, but he’s shooting 41.9 percent from the field and averaging 4.9 turnovers per game.

Today, Westbrook’s struggles are continuing. The Wizards are beating the Celtics, but Westbrook is having a rough game. He’s two for nine from the field with two turnovers and he had a brutal moment on the free throw line.

Russell Westbrook was in disbelief after air-balling a free throw pic.twitter.com/JeHIdLBvum — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 14, 2021

Welp, that just about sums up Westbrook’s season so far. Nothing has been easy for the Wizards guard and he’s struggled mightily as a shooter.

The Wizards are playing well despite him on Sunday afternoon, though, as they’re leading the Celtics in the first half.

Today’s game is airing nationally on NBA TV.