Russell Westbrook Sums Up His First Game With The Wizards

Russell Westbrook did what he does, notching a triple-double in his debut with the Washington Wizards. It wasn’t enough to get the team over the hump against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Westbrook scored 21 points, and added 15 assists and 11 rebounds on the game. It wasn’t the most efficient performance—he finished 9-of-22 from the field and 0-for-2 from three-point range—but his +10 in the box score was second on the team.

Bradley Beal led the way with 31 points on 22 shots, as the other side of the Wizards’ new backcourt duo. The team fell 113-107 to the Sixers, led by Joel Embiid’s 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Westbrook wasn’t content with his performance in the Game 1 loss. “Not good enough,” he said after the game. “Honestly, I’m kind of disappointed in myself.”

Russell Westbrook on his Wizards debut: "Not good enough. Honestly, I’m kind of disappointed in myself. Just some mishaps and plays where I could’ve done better." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 24, 2020

The Wizards fall to 0-1 on the early season. Of course, they hung with the 76ers, expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and their starting five posted much better plus-minus numbers. Philadelphia’s bench, paced by Shake Milton’s 19 points and game-high +33 mark, was the difference in the game.

Russell Westbrook was involved in one of the biggest trades of this short offseason. The Houston Rockets swapped him for long time Wizards point guard John Wall, who is coming off of a string of serious injuries, including a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The Rockets’ first game of the year was postponed last night, due to contact tracing that sidelined Wall and others. The team was scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far, he has tested negative for COVID-19. Hopefully that remains the case.

[Fred Katz]