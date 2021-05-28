Wizards Announce Injury Update For Russell Westbrook

As if facing a 2-0 series deficit wasn’t bad enough, the Washington Wizards may have to play Game 3 without Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook left the fourth quarter of Game 2 with an ankle sprain. During his postgame press conference, he said “I’ll get treatment and hopefully it’ll be better.”

There’s still time for Westbrook’s ankle to heal before Game 3, but the latest update on his health is a bit discouraging for Wizards fans. Moments ago, the team announced that he’s officially questionable for tomorrow night’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said that Westbrook didn’t practice on Friday. He also mentioned that the former MVP is still getting treatment on his ankle.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Brooks told reporters after Friday’s practice session.

Official injury report: Westbrook (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Game 3 of #WizSixers. https://t.co/ZZETn3j3ax — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 28, 2021

Russell Westbrook is expected to test out his ankle before Saturday’s matchup with the 76ers. If he can’t suit up for Game 3, the Wizards will most likely need to rely on Ish Smith at point guard.

In two games this postseason, Westbrook is averaging 13.0 points, 12.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He just hasn’t been the explosive player that NBA fans are accustomed to seeing on a nightly basis.

Regardless if Westbrook suits up or not on Saturday, the Wizards need Bradley Beal at his best. The All-Star guard is averaging 33.0 points per game this series.

Game 3 of this series is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN this Saturday.

[Washington Wizards]