Russell Westbrook Has Message For NBA After Fan Incident

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers took a sour turn when a Sixers fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he entered the visiting tunnel.

In the fourth quarter, Westbrook sustained an ankle sprain forcing him to head to the locker room. As the Wizards point guard hobbled into the tunnel, a fan dumped popcorn on him from the crowd. Westbrook was outraged and needed to be held back by arena security and team staff to prevent him from going into the stands.

The fan was ejected from the game after the incident.

After the Wizards fell 120-95, Westbrook was asked about what happened when he went to the locker room. Considering his history of being harassed by inappropriate fans, he was clearly upset and called upon the NBA to take action.

“I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens…” Westbrook said in a postgame media session, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

“This s— is out of hand,” he continued.

The NBA has yet to comment on the incident involving Westbrook but will surely need to on Thursday morning. Valeria Camillo, the President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, denounced what happened following the Wizards-Sixers game.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena,” Camillo wrote in a statement after the game, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

The series between the Wizards and 76ers will head back to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday night. Time will tell if Westbrook is able to suit up for the important game.