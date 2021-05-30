Russell Westbrook Reacts To NBA’s Punishment For Sixers Fan

The NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers acted swiftly after a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series.

The 76ers announced that the individual responsible had been banned indefinitely from Wells Fargo Center and had his Philadelphia 76ers season-ticket membership revoked. The NBA followed shortly after with a statement of their own, stating that “an enhanced fan code of conduct” would be used for the remainder of the postseason.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the league said. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

On Saturday, after the Wizards fell into a 3-0 hole in the series, Westbrook had another chance to address the incident. He seemed to approve of the league’s reaction and the punishment given.

“The league did the most they could do,” Westbrook said, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Unfortunately the incident involving Westbrook wasn’t the only abusive fan interaction that the league had to address last week. A Knicks fan attempted to spit on Trae Young at Game 2 in Madison Square Garden and a collection of Jazz fans made both racist and sexist comments to the families of Grizzlies’ players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

In all of the incidents, the fans responsible for the actions were ejected and banned from future games.

Westbrook and the Wizards received a warm welcome from the home crowd back in the nation’s capital for Game 3 but were unable to produce a different result on the court. After a 132-103 blowout loss on Saturday, Washington is on the brink of elimination.

Game 4 of the series between the Wizards and the 76ers will take place at Capital One Arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.