Russell Westbrook Responds To “Champion” Comments From Stephen A. Smith

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.

After seeing Russell Westbrook finish with 35 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists against the Pacers earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made it clear that he no longer cares about the former MVP’s jaw-dropping numbers.

“Westbrook’s numbers last night mean absolutely nothing to me because, even though that’s great numbers, that’s what Westbrook can do. We all know this,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “He’s a former league MVP. He’s the most athletic point guard we have ever seen in NBA history.”

Smith then took a shot at Westbrook for not having a single championship under his belt.

“Kevin Durant was your teammate. James Harden was your teammate not once but twice. Serge Ibaka was your teammate. Victor Oladipo was your teammate. Paul George was your teammate. Bradley Beal is your teammate. I mean, damn. You’ve played with some great, great players over the years, some talent. And not a single title to show for it.”

Westbrook refused to let Smith’s comments slide, as he had an incredible answer for the ESPN personality on Tuesday night.

“I sit back, I don’t say much. I don’t like to go back and forth about people,” Westbrook said. “But one thing I won’t allow to happen anymore is let people create narratives and constantly talking s**t for no reason about me because I lay it on the line every night. And I use my platform to be able to help people all across the world.

“Nobody can take that away from me. I’ve been blessed to be able to have a platform to do it. A championship won’t change my life. I’m happy. I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion. I don’t have to be an NBA champion.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina, also called out Smith for his comments.

“I don’t know how many times I have to be minding my own business and randomly be subjected to you slandering my husband (who also happens to be minding his own business, being happy and living his best life),” Nina wrote on Instagram.

Though he doesn’t have an NBA championship on his résumé, Westbrook has done a lot of great things for the game of basketball. Hopefully, all the criticism from personalities like Smith can come to an end.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.