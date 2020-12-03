Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards agreed on a blockbuster trade that sent point guard Russell Westbrook to the Wizards.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards agreed to trade John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Rockets for Westbrook. The two teams initially talked about a trade weeks ago, but it finally came to fruition.

After having a full day to digest the news, Westbrook took to social media to react to the trade. The star point guard sent a heartfelt message to the Rockets organization and fanbase.

“I want to thank the fans and the city of Houston for embracing me and my family,” he said on social media. “I wanted to thank everyone at the Rockets organization for believing in my ability to make an impact and making my time in Houston a great experience. I’m looking forward to be next chapter with the Washington Wizards next season and getting back on the court.”

In Washington, Westbrook will re-united with his former head coach Scott Brooks. The two teamed up in Oklahoma City where Brooks led the Thunder to an NBA Finals appearance.

In his lone season with the Rockets, Westbrook averaged over 27 points per game – thee third-highest mark of his career.

Now he’ll get the chance to play in the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career. He’ll team up with Bradley Beal and have a chance lead the Wizards to the playoffs.